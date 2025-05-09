Edwards (ankle) is available to return to Thursday's Game 2 against the Warriors.
Edwards will start the second half after being helped off the court in the second quarter due to a sprained left ankle. The superstar was moving well during his halftime warmup and will likely be able to shoulder his normal workload the rest of the way.
