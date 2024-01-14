Edwards (knee) is available and will start Sunday's game against the Clippers, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Edwards has been upgraded from questionable to available and will extend his streak to 17 straight games played. Over his last 16 appearances, he's averaged 27.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks in 36.0 minutes per game.