Edwards finished with nine points (3-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes during Monday's 115-106 loss to the Spurs.

Edwards started the season slow with an 11-point game in the opener, and while many believed that was just an outlier considering he posted back-to-back 30-point outings in the subsequent two contests, the lack of efficiency and consistency is beginning to look worrisome even if it's been just four games. He's been either very good or very bad, and he will try to bounce back when the Timberwolves take on the Spurs again on Wednesday.