Edwards (foot) will not play Friday against the Warriors.

Edwards was unable to shake his questionable tag and will miss his first game since Nov. 3. With Edwards out of the lineup, Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle will likely soak up more usage, while players such as Terrence Shannon, Bones Hyland and Jaylen Clark could see extended run.

