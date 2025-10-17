Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Won't play in preseason finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (rest) is out for Friday's preseason finale against the 76ers.
Following Thursday's exhibition tilt against the Bulls, the Timberwolves will give their franchise centerpiece the night off Friday. Edwards will next set his sights on Wednesday's season opener against Portland.
