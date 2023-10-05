Edwards has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Mavericks due to a left ankle sprain.
Edwards' ankle sprain isn't believed to be serious, but he'll be sidelined for the preseason opener while Nickeil Alexander-Walker starts in his place. Assuming he's healthy to begin the regular season, Edwards will attempt to build upon a career-best year in which he averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 36.0 minutes per game.
