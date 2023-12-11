Edwards (hip) will not play Monday against New Orleans, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Edwards will be sidelined with a right hip pointer, which forced him to exit Friday's contest after just four minutes of action. A nagging issue since the end of November, Edwards will have two full days to rest his hip prior to Thursday's contest against Dallas, which marks his next opportunity to take the court. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson are candidates to step up as ballhandlers in his stead