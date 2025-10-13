Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Won't suit up Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (rest) won't play in Monday's exhibition game against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.
Along with the rest of the club's usual starters, Edwards will sit out Monday's contest. The superstar's next chance to play will come Thursday against Chicago.
