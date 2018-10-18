Tolliver did not score and missed his only shot with two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes in Wednesday's loss at San Antonio.

It was an oddly quiet game for Tolliver in his return to the Timberwolves. It's thought that Tolliver will be utilized for his three-point shooting, but he didn't attempt a shot from behind the arc. Karl-Anthony Town's early foul trouble likely changed Minnesota's plans on offense as Gorgui Dieng had the most minutes off the bench. Tolliver should get significant shots off the bench Friday against Cleveland.