Timberwolves' Anthony Tolliver: Falls out of rotation
Tolliver (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Sunday in the Timberwolves' 125-111 loss to the Jazz.
With Tolliver averaging just 4.8 points on 39.5 percent shooting from the field in January, interim coach Ryan Saunders elected to shake up his rotation. In place of the struggling Tolliver, Luol Deng (15 points and four rebounds in 26 minutes) stepped in as the backup small forward. Deng's quality performance likely earned him at least one more opportunity to stick ahead of Tolliver in the rotation Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
