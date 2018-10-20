Tolliver delivered 11 points (3-7 FG. 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, and two steals in 19 minutes during Friday's 131-123 victory over Cleveland.

Tolliver played 19 minutes off the bench Friday, hitting three triples on his way to 11 points to go with a pair of steals. He was brought across from Detroit in the offseason as a floor spacer and he provided that here. His fantasy value is capped given his bench role and he is more of a three-point streaming option in most formats.