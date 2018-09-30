Timberwolves' Anthony Tolliver: Leads bench with 15 points in preseason win
Tolliver tallied 15 points (5-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot over 31 minutes in Saturday's 114-110 preseason win over the Warriors.
Tolliver saw extensive time at the four in place of Taj Gibson and drilled five threes in the process. He returns to Minnesota, where he began his NBA career, to shore up the Wolves' frontcourt. After a relatively productive year in Detroit, Tolliver' signed a one=year deal with Minnesota. The veteran will likely go undrafted in most formats.
