Tolliver posted 14 points (3-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes during Friday's 131-130 overtime win against the Warriors.

Tolliver was one of four Timberwolves to earn at least 30 minutes in this one, and he earned seven more minutes than starting power forward Dario Saric. The 33-year-old veteran was coming off a scoreless effort, and he has just as many of those across the last 10 games as he does double-digit showings. Regardless, Tolliver has earned 20-plus minutes in each of the last three matchups, while Taj Gibson (calf) has missed the last four. If Gibson remains sidelined for Saturday's tilt against the 76ers, Tolliver could be in line to receive ample minutes yet again.