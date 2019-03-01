Tolliver registered 13 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound across 20 minutes in the Timberwolves' 122-115 loss to the Pacers on Thursday.

The veteran floor-spacer led the second unit in scoring and drew even with Jeff Teague for second on the team for the night. Tolliver has now contributed double-digit scoring tallies in three of his past five games, one of his best offensive stretches of the season. The 33-year-old has the ability to pile up points in a hurry when he gets hot from distance, but he's offered little else besides scoring this season.