Timberwolves' Anthony Tolliver: Season-high three blocks in win
Tolliver amassed six points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three assists, three blocks, and two rebounds in 22 minutes during Saturday's 112-99 win over the Grizzlies.
Tolliver stepped up with a season high block total while playing the role of primary backup power forward behind Dario Saric, who earned 26 minutes. In the event that Taj Gibson (calf) isn't ready to return for Tuesday's matchup with the Clippers, Tolliver would likely be in line to see decent minutes once again, although it's also entirely possible that coach Ryan Saunders will soon begin funneling more minutes toward the younger players given that the team has already been eliminated from playoff contention.
