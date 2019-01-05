Timberwolves' Anthony Tolliver: Sees enhanced role sans Covington
Tolliver played 30 minutes and finished with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block Friday in the Timberwolves' 120-103 win over the Magic.
After playing just six minutes total over the Timberwolves' final seven games of December, Tolliver has already logged 56 minutes through the first two contests of the new year. The surge in playing time has been a direct result of Robert Covington (ankle) and Derrick Rose (ankle) missing time to injury, with coach Tom Thibodeau turning to the 33-year-old to provide some much-needed outside shooting. While Rose is being viewed as day-to-day, Covington is in line for an extended absence, which should keep Tolliver fairly secure in a 20-plus-minute role. Tolliver probably won't offer much help in field-goal percentage while he hoists most of his shots from downtown, but he could still provide some utility in deeper formats for what he'll contribute in the counting-stats categories.
