Tolliver did not play in Wednesday's win over New Orleans due to a coach's decision.

With Minnesota trading for Robert Covington and Dario Saric, it looks like Tolliver may be stuck on the bench. Head coach Tom Thibodeau tends to give heavy minutes to his starters and uses a small rotation of players off the bench, so Tolliver may see few minutes. Minnesota may not need Tolliver's three-point shooting prowess as much with Covington in the starting lineup.