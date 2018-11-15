Timberwolves' Anthony Tolliver: Stuck on bench with new acquisitions
Tolliver did not play in Wednesday's win over New Orleans due to a coach's decision.
With Minnesota trading for Robert Covington and Dario Saric, it looks like Tolliver may be stuck on the bench. Head coach Tom Thibodeau tends to give heavy minutes to his starters and uses a small rotation of players off the bench, so Tolliver may see few minutes. Minnesota may not need Tolliver's three-point shooting prowess as much with Covington in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Tolliver: Hits three triples Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Tolliver: Fails to score in season opener•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Tolliver: Leads bench with 15 points in preseason win•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Tolliver: To sign one-year deal with T'Wolves•
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Superb season off bench•
-
Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Puts forth 18 points Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...