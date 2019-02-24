Tolliver netted 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes in the Timberwolves' 140-128 loss to the Bucks on Saturday.

The floor-spacing veteran was second on the second unit to Nikola Mirotic in scoring, as he enjoyed some extra run and usage with Karl-Anthony Towns (concussion protocol) sitting out a second consecutive contests. Tolliver hasn't been anywhere as productive this season as he's shown in the first two games coming out of the All-Star break, but his minutes have consistently been in the mid-to-upper teens on average for much of the season. His usage has been significantly reduced however, as the 3.4 shot attempts Tolliver is the second-lowest figure he's generated in that category during his long career.