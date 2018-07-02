Tolliver is finalizing a one-year contract with the Timberwolves that's expected to be worth between $5-to-$6 million, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

The Timberwolves just rescinded the qualifying offer of Nemanja Bjelica, which is likely a result of Tolliver's expected signing. The 6-foot-9 forward put together one of the better campaigns of his career with Detroit last season, where he averaged 8.9 points across 22.2 minutes, while knocking down 2.0 three-pointers at an impressive 43.6 percent clip. Tolliver should immediately provide a floor-spacing presence off the bench, though his playing time could take a slight hit if Timberwolves' head coach Tom Thibeau continues to give his starters huge minutes. Look for Tolliver to compete with Gorgui Dieng and potentially Keita Bates-Diop for minutes as reserve forwards.