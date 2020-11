Hagans signed a two-way deal with the Timberwolves.

Hagans decided to forgo his final two seasons of collegiate eligibility at Kentucky but went unselected during the 2020 NBA Draft earlier in November. The 21-year-old averaged 11.5 points, 6.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals while shooting 25.8 percent on three-point attempts last year for the Wildcats. He should spent most of his time in the G League in 2020-21.