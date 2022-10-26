Rivers (hip) is active for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
After missing the past two games with a hip injury, the veteran guard is available for the Wolves on Wednesday. Rivers has yet to score with his new squad this season through two appearances though.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Listed as doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Ruled out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Signs with Minnesota•
-
Nuggets' Austin Rivers: Back in action•
-
Nuggets' Austin Rivers: Heads to locker room•