Rivers (back) is available for Friday against the Bulls.
Rivers was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update and missed the past three games for Minnesota. He was playing a very minor role before the injury, so he'll have to make the most of his limited minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Iffy Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Iffy against Boston•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Won't play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Questionable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Won't play against Brooklyn•