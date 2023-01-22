Rivers (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
After missing two games with a bruised left knee, the veteran guard will be back in the rotation. This month, he's averaging 6.9 points, 2.5 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 25.1 minutes.
