Rivers provided two points (1-3 FG) and two rebounds across 25 minutes during Friday's 121-109 loss to Boston.

Rivers wasn't part of the offensive mix in a big way Friday, attempting just three shots on the night en route to only two points after averaging 17.8 points per game over the previous four. Rivers was still among the starters against the Celtics but isn't guaranteed to maintain, especially with Karl-Anthony Towns nearing his window for a return. However, Rivers still has some fantasy utility as long as he remains a starter and continues to see healthy minutes.