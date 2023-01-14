Rivers will return to the second unit for Friday's game against the Suns.
Rivers will shift back to the bench for Friday's tilt with Kyle Anderson (illness) back in action. In his last five appearances, Rivers has averaged 5.8 points and 3.0 assists across 25.6 minutes.
