Rivers (knee) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Rockets.
Rivers has missed back-to-back games due to a bruised left knee and could miss a third straight Saturday, depending on how things go over the next 24 hours. If the veteran guard remains out, expect Jaylen Nowell to continue handling the top backup guard stop behind D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards (hip).
