Rivers closed Friday's 111-100 win over Memphis with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and two steals in 21 minutes.

Rivers saw at least 20 minutes for the eighth straight game, and yet his fantasy rank would say otherwise. Despite having carved out a consistent role for himself, Rivers is well outside the top 250 over the past two weeks, averaging 5.8 points to go with a huge bunch of nothing. Given what we know about Rivers, he would need upwards of 32 minutes to be considered in 12-team leagues, something that seems very unlikely at this point.