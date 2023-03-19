Rivers is questionable for Monday's game in New York due to back spasms.
Rivers continues to battle back spasms, and even when he's been available, he hasn't garnered a prominent role in head coach Chris Finch's rotation. If he's sidelined, Jordan McLaughlin and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will continue to see increased roles behind Mike Conley.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Available Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Questionable Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Returns from three-game absence•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Available for Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Iffy Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Won't play Wednesday•