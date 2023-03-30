Rivers (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Rivers was a late addition to the injury report Wednesday with a non-COVID illness and will ultimately sit out the contest. With Anthony Edwards (calf/illness) and Jaylen Nowell (knee) questionable, there could be massive opportunities available for the likes of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jordan McLaughlin and Wendell Moore if one or both of Edwards and Nowell don't play.