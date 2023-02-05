The NBA announced Saturday that Rivers has received a three-game suspension without pay for his role in an on-court altercation that occurred in Friday's 127-120 loss to the Magic.

Rivers was ejected late in the third quarter of Friday's contest when he engaged in an altercation with Magic center Mo Bamba, who was on the bench. Bamba left the bench and threw punches at Rivers, with the NBA handing the Magic big man a four-game ban for his actions. Since Rivers retaliated by throwing punches, he drew a three-game suspension of his own. Rivers will begin serving the ban in Sunday's game against the Nuggets and won't be eligible to play until next Friday in Memphis.