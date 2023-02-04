Rivers was ejected from Friday's game against Orlando after an altercation with Mo Bamba.
Things escalated quickly as Rivers approached Mo Bamba on Orlando's bench which resulted in five players getting ejected. Both Rivers and Bamba could be looking at suspensions. Rivers missing time could open things up a bit more for Jaylen Nowell.
