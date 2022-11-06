Rivers posted no counting stats in zero minutes during Saturday's 129-117 win over Houston.
Rivers barely made it onto the floor in the win, registering minutes for just the fifth time this season. The Timberwolves simply don't need him out there on most nights, highlighted by the fact that is yet to score a single point all season. Barring injuries to a number of other players, Rivers is clearly an afterthought when it comes to fantasy.
