Rivers said he will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Rivers will enter the starting lineup with D'Angelo Russell (knee) out. The veteran guard is averaging 4.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.5 minutes across two starts this season.
