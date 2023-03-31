Rivers (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Rivers' absence will mark his second straight due to an illness. His absence leaves Jordan McLaughlin and Nickeil Alexander-Walker as the only depth options at point guard behind Mike Conley. The veteran guard's next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday against the Trail Blazers.
