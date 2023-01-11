Rivers will start Wednesday's game versus the Pistons.
Rivers gets a look with the starting unit Wednesday with Kyle Anderson (illness) sitting out. He has capitalized on his previous nine opportunities as a starter, averaging 9.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over 30.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Returns to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Can't get going versus Celtics•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Posts efficient shooting night•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Scores in double digits again•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Starting Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Not starting Sunday•