Rivers is questionable for Friday's game against Brooklyn due to back spasms.
Rivers recently returned from a two-game absence due to a neck injury, and he's now a late addition to Friday's injury report with back spasms. If the veteran point guard is sidelined again, Jordan McLaughlin and Nickeil Alexander-Walker would be candidates for increased roles.
