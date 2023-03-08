Rivers (neck) is not on the final injury report for Tuesday against the 76ers.
Rivers is returning from a two-game absence, but his role was very minimal prior to the injury. Rivers' return could result in fewer minutes for guys like Jordan McLaughlin and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
