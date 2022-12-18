Rivers is not starting Sunday's game against the Bulls.
Rivers heads back to the bench with D'Angelo Russell (knee) moving back into his regular starting role. He's averaging just 3.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game off the bench, though, so he doesn't figure to have a big role here.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Posts 20 points, five steals in win•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Gets starting nod•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Moves back to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Will start Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Off injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Ruled out Wednesday•