Rivers is not on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Rivers was sidelined for Wednesday's loss to the Suns due to an illness, but it appears he'll return to the court Friday in Memphis. In six appearances this season, Rivers has averaged just 1.5 points in 7.2 minutes per contest, but he did manage nine points, two rebounds, one assist and a block in his last game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Fails to score Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Active Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Listed as doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Ruled out Monday•