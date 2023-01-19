Rivers (knee) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Rivers has been downgraded from questionable to out Wednesday due to a left knee contusion. His next chance to suit up is Thursday's game versus the Raptors.
