Rivers (knee) went through shootaround Saturday but will remain a game-time call against Houston, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.
Rivers has missed two games with a left knee contusion but looks to be working his way back to the court. While it's certainly positive that he was able to take part in shootaround, Rivers' availability will come down to how he feels going through warmups.
