Rivers amassed 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-114 overtime victory over Golden State.

The five assists tied a season-high total for Rivers, who has settled into a key role on the second unit. He's played at least 20 minutes in each of his last 11 appearances and should continue to be a mainstay in the Minnesota rotation until the team gets one or both of Jordan McLaughlin and Karl-Anthony Towns back from long-term absences due to calf strains.