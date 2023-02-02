Rivers amassed 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-114 overtime victory over Golden State.
The five assists tied a season-high total for Rivers, who has settled into a key role on the second unit. He's played at least 20 minutes in each of his last 11 appearances and should continue to be a mainstay in the Minnesota rotation until the team gets one or both of Jordan McLaughlin and Karl-Anthony Towns back from long-term absences due to calf strains.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Continues to see meaningful minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Available Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Participates in shootaround•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Considered questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Out Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Austin Rivers: Questionable vs. Raptors•