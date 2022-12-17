Rivers accumulated 20 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and five steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 112-110 win over Oklahoma City.

Rivers cobbled together his best performance of the season, basically setting season-high marks across the board. With a number of key pieces on the sideline, Rivers certainly made the most of what was a great opportunity. With that said, this really should be viewed as an outlier, brought on by good luck, as well as inferior opposition. He could be worth streaming in some situations but for the most part, a more reliable option may be the way to go.