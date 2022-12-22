Rivers ended Wednesday's 104-99 loss to the Mavericks with 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes.

Rivers has been deadly from beyond the arc of late, and that didn't change in Wednesday's performance. He scored nine of his 21 points from deep and has drilled three or more triples in four straight games. Rivers is now averaging 9.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 10 December appearances.