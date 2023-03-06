Rivers (neck) is probable to play Tuesday against the 76ers.
It looks like Rivers will be back in action Tuesday following a two-game stint on the sidelines, but he rarely brings meaningful statistics to the stat sheet. His return could result in fewer minutes for Jordan McLaughlin, though.
