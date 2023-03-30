Rivers (illness) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Lakers.
Rivers' availability should only factor into the gameplan if one or more of his questionable teammates, like Jaylen Nowell (knee) or Taurean Prince (illness), are sidelined. Rivers has slipped out of the rotation as the Wolves have gotten healthier.
