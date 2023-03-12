Rivers (back) is questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta.
Rivers was a late addition to Friday's injury report due to back spasms, and he was unable to suit up against Brooklyn. If he's sidelined again Monday, Nickeil Alexander-Walker could see increased run for Minnesota.
