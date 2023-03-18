Rivers (back) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Raptors.
Rivers returned from a three-game absence Friday to play just seven minutes, and his back spasms have flared back up. With Jaylen Nowell (knee) doubtful and Anthony Edwards (ankle) questionable, more backcourt minutes could be in store for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jordan McLaughlin.
