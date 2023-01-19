Rivers (knee) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Raptors.
Rivers sat out Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets with a bruised left knee, which may cause him to remain out Thursday. Rudy Gobert (groin), Anthony Edwards (hip) and Taurean Prince (ankle) are also questionable.
