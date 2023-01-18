Rivers is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to a left knee contusion.
Rivers was a late addition to Wednesday's injury report, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to take the court against Denver. If he's unavailable, Jaylen Nowell is a candidate to take on an increased role for Minnesota.
